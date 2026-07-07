E’tibor Otajonova entered the world of art thanks to Jahongir Otajonov

·44·Culture
E’tibor Otajonova entered the world of art thanks to Jahongir Otajonov

Khorezm-based singer E’tibor Otajonova revealed that her brother, the well-known singer Jahongir Otajonov, provided the major impetus for her entry into the world of art.

According to her, growing up in an environment of music and creativity from childhood further strengthened her interest in the arts. However, the initial confidence and encouragement to step onto the professional stage were provided specifically by her brother.

According to E’tibor Otajonova, Jahongir Otajonov highly valued her vocal abilities and always encouraged her to continue singing. The singer noted that her brother not only supported her morally but also provided important advice and recommendations during the early stages of her creative career.

In her opinion, the trust and support of a loved one are among the greatest motivations on the path to art. For this reason, she especially acknowledges her brother's contribution to her current achievements.

KhorezmE'tibor OtajonovaJahongir Otajonov
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