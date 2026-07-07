Dildora Zokirova awarded the "El-yurt fidokori" badge (video)

Actress Dildora Zokirova shared the joyful news with her fans via her Instagram page. The artist was awarded the "El-yurt fidokori" (Devotee of the Nation) badge at a solemn award ceremony held on July 5.

The actress posted a video of this happy event on her social media page and wrote the following:

"Yesterday was full of beautiful events. To be honest, I used to admire those who were awarded. Finally, you can congratulate me too."

One of the most touching moments of the ceremony was when Dildora Zokirova went up to the stage to receive the award while holding her child. After receiving the badge, she handed it to her mother and paid her respects by saying: "You deserve this!"

The actress's sincere gesture caught the attention of social media users. In the comments, fans are congratulating her on the high award and wishing her success and new achievements in her creative career.