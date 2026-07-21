Eldor Shomurodov: "I am an ambassador for 4 brands" (video)

Captain of the Uzbekistan national football team Eldor Shomurodov answered interesting questions about his personal career on the "Nima gap?" show.

During the show, the footballer was asked, "Are you an ambassador anywhere or not?" Shomurodov revealed that he is currently collaborating with several companies and brands. "I am an ambassador for 3 or 4 places. These are a bank, 'Jetour' cars, water, and 'Clear' shampoo," the footballer said.

Shomurodov's response caught the attention of fans on social media. Many are noting that the national team captain is one of the athletes who is successfully collaborating with major brands, not just performing on the football field.