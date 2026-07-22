“Godzilla” star Kaylee Hottle dies in car accident

Young American actress Kaylee Hottle, known for her role as Jia in the film "Godzilla vs. Kong," has died following a car accident. The 18-year-old actress passed away while being transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The tragedy occurred in the U.S. state of Maryland. According to preliminary information, the car in which the actress was a passenger veered off the road and struck a culvert.

Car veered off the road

According to police, the accident took place early in the morning in the Ijamsville area of Maryland. While in motion, the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a pipe-like structure on the side of the road. Preliminary estimates suggest that high speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash. A final report has not yet been released.

After sustaining severe injuries, emergency responders attempted to transport Kaylee Hottle to a medical facility. However, the actress died on the way.

The driver of the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Another passenger in the car declined medical assistance. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The role of Jia brought her great fame

Kaylee Hottle became known to audiences through her portrayal of Jia in the 2021 film "Godzilla vs. Kong."

She reprised the same character in the 2024 film "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire." In the film, Jia is depicted as a deaf girl who communicates with Kong through sign language.

Hottle also played a minor role in the series "Magnum P.I." Despite her short film career, the character of Jia became one of the most poignant figures in the franchise.

The actress grew up in a deaf family

Kaylee was born deaf and used American Sign Language as her native language. Because she grew up in a family of deaf individuals, she was highly praised for portraying the character of Jia in a natural and convincing manner.

The news of the actress's death was confirmed by her father and the Texas School for the Deaf, where she studied. Actors who worked with Kaylee and members of the deaf community are expressing their condolences to her loved ones.

The unexpected death of Kaylee Hottle is a heavy loss for fans of the "Godzilla" franchise and the film community. The full causes of the accident are expected to be revealed once the police investigation is concluded.