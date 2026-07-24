Celebration in the home of Madina Tojiboyeva and Uztim: they have announced their son's name to everyone!

Madina Tojiboyeva and Uztim's home continues to be filled with joy. Previously, it was reported on social media that Madina had given birth to a son. The name of the baby, which many were curious about, has now been revealed. The parents have named their child Miran.

Special preparations were made for the ceremony welcoming Madina Tojiboyeva and her baby. The home and the venue were decorated with ornaments featuring the name "Miran." Oybek and Nigora, along with other close family members, were present to welcome the mother and child.

After photos and videos from the ceremony spread on social media, fans congratulated the family on the new arrival. Followers praised the name Miran as a beautiful choice and wished the baby health, a long life, and happiness.