Why did Pakhtakor refuse to sell defender Abdumajidov to a French club?

·39·Sport
Why did Pakhtakor refuse to sell defender Abdumajidov to a French club?

An unprecedented event in the history of Uzbek football almost took place. Brest, a club participating in the prestigious French Ligue 1, showed serious interest in Pakhtakor Tashkent defender Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov. However, the Tashkent side did not want to let their young and talented player move to one of Europe's top five leagues.

Well-known sports journalist Narzulla Saydullayev reported the details of this sensational transfer.

Kamoliddin Tojiyev's veto and a historic opportunity

It turned out that the head coach's position was the deciding factor in the cancellation of this transfer:

  • Head coach's decision: Pakhtakor head coach Kamoliddin Tojiyev personally opposed Muhammadrasul Abdumajidov's move to France, considering him a strategically important player for the team;

  • A rare case for Uzbek football: Until today, Uzbekistan Super Leagueno local player had been transferred directly to one of Europe's 'Top 5' championships (England, Spain, Italy, Germany, France). If this transfer had taken place, Abdumajidov would have made history.

The situation in France: What kind of team is Brest?

Brest, the club interested in Abdumajidov, is currently recording the following results in the French championship:

  • Start of the current season: In the new season, Brest has collected 2 points after 2 rounds and is currently in 10th place in the Ligue 1 table;

  • Last season's result: The team finished last season in 12th place with 39 points.

PakhtakorBrestMuhammadrasul AbdumajidovLigue 1Uzbekistan Super League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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