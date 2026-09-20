In Angren, 20-year-old young man has been in a coma for 45 days due to an injection without an allergy test

·30·Society
In Angren, 20-year-old young man has been in a coma for 45 days due to an injection without an allergy test

It is reported that 20-year-old Kuvonchbek Murodov lost consciousness after receiving treatment at a private clinic in Angren and has been in a coma for 45 days. His relatives have raised serious questions regarding the incident.

According to reports, Kuvonchbek went to the Angren Medical Center private clinic on July 31 due to a cold.

It is stated that after an intravenous drip was administered without performing an allergy ("skin") test, the young man's condition sharply deteriorated and he lost consciousness.

Currently, the 20-year-old is undergoing treatment in critical condition at the Angren city hospital.

Kuvonchbek's parents expressed dissatisfaction that the private clinic is not providing sufficient financial assistance for their son's treatment.

However, the exact causes of the incident and a final conclusion regarding the connection between the medical procedure and the young man's current condition have not yet been disclosed.

Kuvonchbek MurodovAngren Medical CenterAngrencold
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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