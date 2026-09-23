In Qashqadaryo, a Lacetti narrowly avoids hitting pedestrians

·2·Society
In Qashqadaryo, a Lacetti narrowly avoids hitting pedestrians

A dangerous situation involving pedestrians was caught on surveillance camera in Qashqadaryo. A video circulated on social media shows the driver of a “Lacetti” failing to sufficiently reduce speed as he approached a pedestrian crossing.

The video shows that a father and child attempting to cross the road were just seconds away from colliding with the vehicle. To avoid hitting them, the driver swerved sharply, ending up in the oncoming traffic lane.

The relevant authorities investigated the incident. As a result, it was reported that an administrative report was drawn up against the “Lacetti” driver.

Additionally, the vehicle was placed in a impound lot for temporary storage.

No collision with the pedestrians occurred as a result of the incident.

QashqadaryoLacettipedestrian traffictraffic incident
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Malibu driver detained: Traffic violator who nearly hit pedestrians apologizesMalibu driver detained: Traffic violator who nearly hit pedestrians apologizes13 September 11:01In Fergana, a Lacetti lost control and crashed into a pole and a treeIn Fergana, a Lacetti lost control and crashed into a pole and a tree25 August 23:02In Qashqadaryo, a 17-year-old driver hit a 3-year-old boy who was playing (video)In Qashqadaryo, a 17-year-old driver hit a 3-year-old boy who was playing (video)21 August 16:07Lacetti car completely burns down on the "Kamchik" passLacetti car completely burns down on the "Kamchik" pass12 July 12:46Lacetti completely destroyed by fire following accident on Kamchik passLacetti completely destroyed by fire following accident on Kamchik pass11 July 19:31Unlicensed driver strikes 11-year-old boy in Lacetti collisionUnlicensed driver strikes 11-year-old boy in Lacetti collision25 April 09:12
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
Did you mistakenly transfer money to someone else's card? A simple way to get it back
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
A new system is being launched for families with children under 3 years of age
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
What is the ideal age to start a family? The adaptation formula for girls and boys
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan
“I went into shock when I found out it was quintuplets”: A rare birth in Andijan