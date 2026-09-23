In Qashqadaryo, a Lacetti narrowly avoids hitting pedestrians

A dangerous situation involving pedestrians was caught on surveillance camera in Qashqadaryo. A video circulated on social media shows the driver of a “Lacetti” failing to sufficiently reduce speed as he approached a pedestrian crossing.

The video shows that a father and child attempting to cross the road were just seconds away from colliding with the vehicle. To avoid hitting them, the driver swerved sharply, ending up in the oncoming traffic lane.

The relevant authorities investigated the incident. As a result, it was reported that an administrative report was drawn up against the “Lacetti” driver.

Additionally, the vehicle was placed in a impound lot for temporary storage.

No collision with the pedestrians occurred as a result of the incident.