In an international friendly match held at the central stadium in Fergana, the Uzbekistan national team achieved a confident 3–1 victory over Iran, one of the continent's most renowned teams, which became the top agenda item in our national football. Khusayin Norchayev, the forward of Namangan's "Navbahor" club who made a significant contribution to the victory by scoring against the opponent, spoke to journalists after the match. The talented forward shared his candid thoughts on the history of his goal, his teammate Makhmud's superb assist, and the team's adaptation to the new tactical style.

Norchayev emphasized that the match against Iran was held at a high level, and the fact that our national team has not lost to the Iranians for a long time gives the players additional strength and psychological advantage. Addressing the question regarding the transition to a new formation, the young forward noted that against the backdrop of the victory, he saw no serious flaws and that the entire team performed wonderfully on the pitch.

"Makhmud's wonderful pass, the 3–1 score, and the invincible spirit": 5 main points of Khusayin Norchayev's thoughts

Key facts from the important statements of the national team and "Navbahor" forward:

Makhmud's masterpiece assist: Norchayev specifically praised his teammate Makhmud's accurate and convenient pass for the scored goal, saying that he simply finished the situation with a goal;

Iran's strength and a worthy response: The forward noted that Iran is one of Asia's toughest opponents and praised the successful game against them;

Unbeaten streak against Iran: Norchayev emphasized that our national team's long-standing unbeaten run against the Iranians inspires immense confidence in the guys;

"There were no flaws" — positive mood: Regarding the question about switching to the new formation, Norchayev stated that the team showed a very good game and that looking for flaws on a victory day is inappropriate;

Consistency from "Navbahor" to the national team: The young goalscorer is successfully continuing his bright form from the club in the starting lineup of the national team.

Uzbekistan vs. Iran match: Comparison of Khusayin Norchayev's actions and game statistics

Classification of Norchayev's role and expressed attitude in the Fergana clash:

Indicators and criteria Facts during the match and Norchayev's position Opponent and match status Iran national team (International friendly match) Match venue and final score Fergana city, central stadium — 3–1 victory Khusayin Norchayev's role on the pitch Main striker, goalscorer (following Makhmud's assist) Assessment of the goal duty "Makhmud gave a great pass, I did my job" Regarding the streak against Iran The tradition of not losing to the Iranians gives the team great confidence New tactics and attitude towards flaws "We won, I think there were no flaws, we played well"

Football expertise: Why are Khusayin Norchayev's goal and position of significant importance?

Conclusions of sports analysts and football commentators:

"Tandem with Shomurodov and competition in the attack": The addition of Norchayev's fine goal alongside Eldor Shomurodov's brace shows that the dependence on just one player in our national team's attacking line has disappeared; Khusayin's high goal-scoring instinct was once again proven;

"Makhmud — Norchayev" combination effect: Norchayev's quick positioning in receiving balls passed from the center of the pitch and flanks leaves opposing defenders baffled; this ensures that attacks will be even more dynamic in the new tactical formation;

Breaking of psychological barriers: Previously, the Iranian national team was considered a very uncomfortable and tough opponent for us; today, our young players' free, confident, and calm victory over Iran testifies to the championship mentality of the new generation.

Do you think Khusayin Norchayev's attacking skill shown in the match against Iran can make him a permanent player in the national team's starting lineup? How do you think the 3–1 victory over Iran will affect our national team's upcoming matches? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis with all football fans to support our national team's goalscorer!