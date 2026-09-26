England — Spain: Starting line-ups announced ahead of the clash of stars

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England — Spain: Starting line-ups announced ahead of the clash of stars

The UEFA Nations League new season kicks off with one of its central matches. England will host Spain at Wembley Stadium in London. While Thomas Tuchel has included Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Bukayo Saka in England's starting line-up, Spain has placed its trust in Lamine Yamal, Rodri, and Ferran Torres.

The match between Europe's two powerhouse national teams will begin on September 26 at 23:45 Tashkent time. The fixture is part of the opening matchday of the 2026/27 Nations League. According to UEFA, this encounter is also a peculiar continuation of the Euro 2024 final — where Spain defeated England 2:1.

Kane and Bellingham in England's line-up

Thomas Tuchel has given James Trafford the nod in goal for the match against Spain.

The English starting XI is as follows:

England:
Trafford — Konsa, Guehi, Quansah, O'Reilly — Anderson, Lewis-Skelly — Saka, Bellingham, Gordon — Kane.

Thus, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon, and Harry Kane will form England's attacking trio. In midfield, a great responsibility is placed on Jude Bellingham.

James Trafford starting in the match is also one of the notable highlights. The English Football Association had included him in the squad for the September–October international fixtures.

Spain takes to the pitch with Yamal and Rodri

Luis de la Fuente has also placed his trust in a number of star players for the crucial clash at Wembley.

Spain:
Simon — Eric Garcia, Laporte, Cubarsi, Cucurella — Rodri, Ruiz — Olmo, Yamal, Williams — Torres.

Consequently, Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Ferran Torres will lead Spain's attack. In midfield, the team's experienced midfielder Rodri will be one of the main figures.

The Spanish national team enters this match with the status of World and European champions. The Royal Spanish Football Federation has also presented the Wembley game as a vital fixture kicking off the new Nations League season.

A new clash following the 2024 final

The rivalry between England and Spain has a distinct history. One of their most recent major encounters was the Euro 2024 final in Berlin, where Spain won 2:1.

Now, the two national teams will face each other once again in a different competition, with new squads and new objectives. According to UEFA, in their head-to-head matches, England has won 13 times, Spain 11 times, and 4 games have ended in a draw.

The England — Spain match begins at 23:45 Tashkent time.

Thus, the very start of the new Nations League season delivers a blockbuster clash for football fans. At Wembley, England, led by Kane and Bellingham, will face Spain, spearheaded by Yamal and Rodri.

In the spotlight will be not only the three points, but also the latest chapter in the England–Spain rivalry following the Euro 2024 final.

UEFA Nations LeagueEngland – Spain matchHarry KaneWembley Stadium
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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