During the interparliamentary forum of Uzbekistan and Belarus held in the city of Khiva, it was announced that trade-economic and industrial relations between the two countries have entered a new, strategic stage of integration. Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Shuleiko noted that the parties are moving beyond traditional trade to form a deep industrial alliance in mechanical engineering, agro-industry, and high-tech production.

Among the most notable news is that in Uzbekistan, the assembly of the first localized heavy-duty quarry dump truck has been completed and is being prepared for testing at the mines of the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Combine (AGMC), alongside the announcement of the opening of the first multi-brand center for Belarusian machinery in Nukus. By the end of the current year 2026, the volume of bilateral trade is expected to cross the historical $1 billion milestone.

"Dump truck in Almalyk, center in Nukus, and the $1 billion milestone": 5 main facts

The most important official data regarding the comprehensive integration between Uzbekistan and Belarus:

First local quarry dump truck under testing: The first heavy-duty quarry dump truck assembled in Uzbekistan is ready for practical tests at the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Combine;

New multi-brand service center in Nukus: In the coming days, a service center for Belarusian agricultural machinery will begin operations in Nukus, the capital of Karakalpakstan;

Trade to exceed $1 billion: By the end of 2026, the bilateral trade volume is planned to conquer the $1 billion figure for the first time;

"Dari Belorussii" and poultry project: The retail network is expanding in the regions of Uzbekistan, and a full-cycle poultry meat production project is being implemented;

Inflow of Uzbek capital into Belarus: Uzbekistan's investors and regional governors have reached agreements on opening agricultural and joint ventures in Belarus.

Classification of key areas of industrial and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Belarus

Comparative analysis of cooperation areas, production projects, and strategic goals between the two countries:

Sector and cooperation direction Implemented and planned projects Economic efficiency and indicators Heavy engineering and mining First quarry dump truck localized for Almalyk MMC Updating mining machinery, reducing imports Agricultural engineering Joint production of tractors and tillage equipment Launch of the first multi-brand service center in Nukus Food and retail sector "Dari Belorussii" stores, full-cycle poultry meat Regular mutual food supplies Textile and light industry Combining forces in high-quality knitwear and textiles Creating export-oriented products and value chains Woodworking and furniture clusters Integrating Belarusian raw materials and enterprises into Uzbek clusters Enriching the local furniture industry with raw materials and finished goods Scale of mutual trade turnover 3rd place in the CIS, 9th partner globally for Belarus Scheduled to exceed $1 billion by the end of 2026

Expertise in economic and industrial diplomacy: Why is Minsk-Tashkent cooperation of strategic importance?

Conclusions of economists and industrial analysts:

"Transition from raw material trade to industrial cooperation": Uzbekistan and Belarus are not simply selling products to each other, but building complementary production chains; Belarus's high engineering expertise in heavy engineering and mining is combining with Uzbekistan's vast mining (AGMC, NMMC) and agrarian potential;

Bilateral investment and capital movement: While previously only foreign investment was expected, now Uzbek businesses and regional governors have begun investing in agrarian and industrial enterprises in Belarus; this demonstrates high mutual trust between the economic elites of the two countries;

Geopolitical significance of the $1 billion milestone: Amid international sanctions and logistical complications, the stable growth of trade turnover reaching $1 billion guarantees new jobs, foreign currency inflows, and joint access to third countries for both nations.

In your opinion, will localized heavy-duty quarry and agricultural machinery in Uzbekistan fully cover the domestic needs of our country? How will the trade turnover between Minsk and Tashkent exceeding $1 billion reflect on the lives of ordinary citizens and entrepreneurs? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this analysis, one of the region's most important industrial news pieces, with your loved ones!