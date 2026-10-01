28-year-old woman who reported being beaten by her husband in Kazakhstan dies the next day

·45·World
28-year-old woman who reported being beaten by her husband in Kazakhstan dies the next day

In Karaganda, Kazakhstan, 28-year-old Dinara Minbayeva has passed away. A few hours before her death, the woman called the police to report that she was being beaten by her husband. This was reported by "Azattyq".

According to reports, Dinara died on July 3, 2025. It is noted that a few hours before her death, she called the number 102 and, in response to the operator's question "What happened?", she replied, "My husband is beating me." Following this, police officers went to the scene and took the woman's husband away. However, he was released about three hours later.

The next day, Dinara's body was found in her home. Investigation documents state that her husband admitted to hitting his wife during an argument. Meanwhile, the deceased woman's relatives view the initial version regarding suicide with skepticism, emphasizing that she may have been a victim of violence.

Initially, the case regarding the death was closed. However, following appeals from Dinara's relatives, the investigation was reopened, and the circumstances surrounding her death are once again being examined. Until the investigation is complete, it is premature to draw final conclusions about all the details of the incident or the legal guilt of any individual.

Dinara leaves behind two young children. She was 28 years old.

Dinara MinbayevaKaragandaAzattyqdeath caused by intent
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