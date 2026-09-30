Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal training camp

According to reports from Marca and OneFootball, Cristiano Ronaldo has sensationally left the Portugal national team's training camp in Denmark ahead of the Nations League match against Denmark. This unexpected situation arose following a serious conflict with head coach Jorge Jesus, triggering a major crisis within the squad. This is reported by Goal.com .

The conflict stems from the recent match against Norway, which ended in a 2-1 victory for the Portuguese. In that game, the forward remained on the bench for the full 90 minutes and was not brought on. After the match, the experienced player headed straight to the dressing room in a fit of rage.

Coach's mistake and tense situation

Head coach Jorge Jesus attempted to defuse the situation at a press conference, openly admitting his mistake during the game. According to him, there was an error in managing the player's warm-up process, which caused the captain's justified frustration.

Jesus admitted that there had been an agreement that Ronaldo would not participate in the first two matches, but calling him to warm up unnecessarily during the game escalated the situation. Nevertheless, the coach emphasized that he would maintain his position firmly and that no player or official could change his decision.

Emergency meeting and final step

In order to resolve the tension, Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença held an emergency meeting with both the coach and the player. Although Jesus stated that the player did not refuse to train, information from the scene indicated otherwise.

Despite crisis negotiations, Cristiano Ronaldo left Parken Stadium in a black car. According to sources, his private jet has arrived in Denmark to take the player to Madrid.

The Portugal national team will now face Denmark without its legendary captain. Whether this early departure marks the end of Cristiano's glorious international career remains to be seen in the coming days.