UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has expressed serious concern that the owners of Manchester City could abandon the project following a severe ruling regarding financial irregularities. As reported by Goal.com, with the Premier League's latest decision and charges casting a shadow over the club's future, national leadership and local authorities are closely monitoring the situation. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Recall that after investigations by an independent commission, Manchester City was found guilty of systematically breaching financial rules over a ninety-year period, including the majority of 115 charges. Specifically, the club was accused of creating fake contracts to hide over 830 million pounds sterling in secret funding. Following this serious decision, speculation has increased sharply that the club's owners might abandon the project and sell the club.

Responding to a question from BBC political editor Chris Mason, Andy Burnham said: «I would be genuinely worried about them leaving. They have been a huge partner in building the modern city of Manchester and turning the Manchester City team into a global powerhouse». Burnham, who previously served as Mayor of Greater Manchester, praised the club's leadership for their contribution to developing regional infrastructure.

Financial charges and legal processes

At the same time, the Prime Minister urged the public not to jump to final conclusions. He recalled that he had supported Everton in the past when the club faced a points deduction for financial breaches. In Burnham's view, it is wrong to take sides before legal processes are fully concluded.

«At that time, people immediately declared Everton guilty, but over time, many acknowledged that it was not fair. Based on my experience before becoming Prime Minister, it would be wrong to take sides now,» he added. He emphasized that people's haste to pass judgment often leads to misunderstandings.

Consequences in the football community

The newly established Independent Football Regulator stated that the Manchester City case has caused extremely serious problems, even suggesting that the issue of revoking the owners' license could be considered. Nevertheless, Andy Burnham expressed gratitude to the City Football Group for the massive investments made in developing the Etihad Stadium and its surrounding areas.

Currently, the situation surrounding Manchester City has become one of the most important and controversial topics in English football. Appeals and further legal proceedings regarding the club's financial activities are expected to continue, which will be the decisive factor determining the team's future and the steps taken by the leadership.