Shahlo Salayeva announces her pregnancy to her husband in a video

·52·Culture
Shahlo Salayeva announces her pregnancy to her husband in a video

A video featuring joyful news about the family of singer Shahlo Salayeva has spread on social networks.

It shows the singer informing her husband, Veysel Dulger, that they are going to have another child. The video captures the couple's reaction to this news.

The relationship between Shahlo Salayeva and Veysel Dulger has been in the spotlight of social media users in recent months. The couple held wedding ceremonies in Uzbekistan and Turkey in July of this year.

Earlier, the singer openly spoke about how she met her husband, their family life, and her relationship with her son Murad.

Currently, the news in the video circulating on social networks is being widely discussed.

Shahlo SalayevaVeysel DulgerWedding ceremonyMurad
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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