New Ruiying Z10 camera introduced for Huawei Mate 90 Pro

·37·Technology
New Ruiying Z10 camera introduced for Huawei Mate 90 Pro

Huawei has taken another significant step in mobile photography technology, unveiling a unique external modular camera alongside its new flagship device lineup. According to ixbt.com, during the presentation, company executive Yu Chengdong announced that the new Ruiying Z10 external camera can fully replace several lenses of traditional DSLR cameras. This is reported by news source.

The new device goes far beyond the function of a simple teleconverter; it is a perfect imaging tool with its own independent sensor that connects to and works with the smartphone. Yu Chengdong noted that while the DSLR camera he purchased for personal use required four separate lenses, the Huawei Ruiying Z10 can now handle all of that in a single body.

Technical capabilities of the modular camera

The Ruiying Z10 is designed to elevate the capabilities of flagship smartphones to a professional level and is fully compatible with the Mate 90 Pro Max Collector's Edition and Mate 90 RS models. This module goes beyond the mobile device's internal cameras, capable of delivering professional-grade optical results.

The device is equipped with a 50-megapixel RYYB sensor and optics with an equivalent focal length of 24–240 mm. The lens aperture range varies from F2.0 to F4.5. The complex optical system consists of 19 lenses grouped into six clusters, including three ultra-low dispersion and five low-dispersion lenses.

Optical zoom and future prospects

One of the most notable features of the Ruiying Z10 is its continuous optical zoom capability from 1x to 10x. The 1-inch internal sensor size ensures high quality and clarity during the shooting process.

Currently, this modular camera has been released on the Chinese market alongside the newly introduced Huawei Mate 90 series smartphones. This innovation allows mobile photography enthusiasts to create high-quality content without the need for heavy and expensive professional equipment.

HuaweiRuiying Z10Mate 90 ProSmartphone CameraTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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