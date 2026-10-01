Franco Mastantuono returns to Argentina squad and recalls painful World Cup memories

The Argentina national team played its first match after the 2026 World Cup, facing Bolivia in Cordoba and securing a convincing 4-0 victory. The match at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium marked the beginning of a new international cycle for Lionel Scaloni's squad. By integrating young talents into the starting lineup, the head coach has initiated a new phase for the team. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The pain of missing the World Cup and new goals

According to TyC Sports, attacking player Franco Mastantuono, who featured in this match, shared his impressions after his successful return to the national team. The former River Plate star did not hide that being excluded from the final 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup was mentally very difficult for him. Despite the personal disappointment, he emphasized that he supported his compatriots from afar throughout the tournament.

Speaking about his painful memories, the 19-year-old player acknowledged that the team's success at the World Cup made all of Argentina proud. Now, his main focus is on firmly establishing his place in the national team and proving himself in the new cycle that is beginning.

“Missing out on the World Cup roster is very tough, but I always want my teammates and Argentina to win and I support them,” said Mastantuono after the match. “They had an incredible World Cup that made us all proud. Now, I am thinking about the new process where I feel good and new opportunities are opening up.”

A new team and the coach's trust

The player believes that his move from Real Madrid to Fiorentina during the summer transfer window played an important role in restoring his playing time and sharpness on the pitch. The young talent, currently playing for the Italian club, expressed his gratitude to head coach Lionel Scaloni for giving him tactical freedom on the field.

In turn, Lionel Scaloni addressed the press and fans, asking them not to put excessive pressure on young talents like Franco Mastantuono, Leonel Flores, and Nico Paz. The coach emphasized the importance of creating a comfortable environment for them to freely demonstrate their potential. In the match against Bolivia, goals from Lautaro Martinez, Nico Paz, Cristian Romero, and Jose Lopez secured another comfortable victory for the Argentines, giving the new generation a chance to fully showcase themselves.