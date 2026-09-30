Shahzoda Muhammedova: “I am very interested in parody”

Actress and designer Shahzoda Muhammedova commented in one of her interviews on why she appears in various personas on social networks. She stated that her interest in the genre of parody began in her childhood.

During the conversation, she was asked why she appears in one persona on her social media page one day and in the guise of another character the next.

“Sister Shahzoda, are you unable to find yourself?” she was asked jokingly.

Muhammedova stated that the reason for this situation lies in her interest in parody.

“No, no. I am actually very interested in the genre of parody. Since my childhood and school days, we used to parody our teachers with our classmates and peers, mimicking them. Everyone would laugh and watch heartily. It seems that interest remained in my heart after all. I am very interested in parody,” she said.

According to the actress, after getting married and having two children, she decided to stop doing parodies. However, over time, her interest in this genre returned.

“I got married and had two children. I had said, 'No, I won't do parodies anymore.' Because there were times when I also performed at 'Design' concerts. Frankly, when I watch those videos now, I feel embarrassed. But I wanted to bring out various characters and personas on my Instagram page,” Shahzoda Muhammedova confessed.