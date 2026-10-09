Munisa Rizayeva appeared on stage with her son Alex (video)

Videos showing singer Munisa Rizayeva performing a song on stage with her son Alex have spread across social networks. The footage has caught the attention of followers and sparked warm reactions.

In the video, Munisa Rizayeva can be seen performing her song titled "Bevafo" together with her son Alex. The singer appeared on stage in a long black dress. Little Alex standing next to her drew the fans' attention.

Social media users warmly welcomed the mother and son singing together on stage, leaving sincere comments. Many followers emphasized that motherhood suits Munisa Rizayeva very well and acknowledged Alex's cuteness.

The mother and son's performance on stage gave fans a pleasant impression.