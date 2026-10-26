Changes coming to 'Uzbekfilm' operations: role of the private sector to be increased

Uzbekistan is changing its management system for the film industry. The state is reconsidering its direct participation in the film production process and will focus more on supporting private film studios and producers.

In accordance with the President's decree dated June 2, 2026, 'Uzbekfilm' has been granted national status, with plans to develop it into a film concern that provides services to local and international film studios.

There are also plans to improve the system of financing, film distribution, cinema exhibition, and the promotion of national films in international markets. It is also envisaged that up to 30 percent of the budget for state-commissioned films will be allocated for advertising and promotion expenses.

Thus, the main direction of the reforms is not to liquidate 'Uzbekfilm', but to reorganize its activities and increase the role of the private sector in the film industry.