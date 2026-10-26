A modern film city to be built on the territory of "Uzbekfilm"

The "Uzbekfilm Film City" will be established on the 10-hectare territory of the "Uzbekfilm" film studio. This was announced on October 26 during a meeting between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and filmmakers.

The new film city will be a single industrial cluster consolidating services related to the film industry. It will also feature a dubbing and sound recording center equipped with modern technologies.

According to the established plan, a qualified design organization will be engaged within two months to develop the master plan and design-estimate documentation for the film city. Construction work is scheduled to begin in March 2027.

Additionally, instructions have been given to put unused state assets in the film system up for open auction.

The meeting also focused on the issue of social support for filmmakers. It was noted that the "Kohinur" sanatorium in the Kuyichirchik district will be fully transferred to the disposal of filmmakers. Recently renovated and equipped according to modern requirements, this facility will serve for their rest and work on creative ideas.

Furthermore, at least 300 employees working in the film industry will be allocated vouchers for free rest and treatment in the republic's sanatoriums every year.