President meets with filmmakers: Film management is moving to the Ministry of Culture

In Uzbekistan, the mechanisms for managing, financing, and creating films are being completely overhauled, and the Cinematography Agency is being officially liquidated. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced major reforms aimed at restructuring the national film industry based on market principles during a meeting with industry professionals at the "Uzbekfilm" studio.

From now on, the state will step away from its role as a film commissioner and become a partner that provides financial support to creators and private studios through subsidies.

A new department in the ministry instead of the agency

To streamline the management system, a number of administrative changes are being implemented:

Authority with the Ministry of Culture: The state policy in the film industry will be fully transferred to the Ministry of Culture;

Department of Cinema Art: The status of the head of the newly established department within the ministry structure will be equated to that of a deputy minister;

One-month deadline: Officials have been instructed to launch the department's operations and liquidate the Cinematography Agency and its subordinate organizations within one month.

New "Uzbekfilm" national film company: A general operator that does not produce films

The "Uzbekfilm" state institution will be removed from its current form and transformed into a national film company operating on a modern business model:

Production entirely in the private sector: The new company will not directly film movies itself — this process will be 100 percent handed over to the free private sector;

Promotion and international market: The film company will act as a general operator responsible for selecting and financing projects, as well as promoting films in international markets and prestigious festivals;

Start within a week: It was decided that the new structure will begin its work within a week, and starting next year, permanent funding will be allocated to it from the state budget.

From state orders to a subsidy system

The President emphasized that the old practice of technical specifications for film financing will be abolished:

Creative freedom: In film production, the creative process and the power of the idea will take precedence over technical templates;

Subsidy mechanism: "From now on, the state will not be a commissioner of films, but a reliable partner for creators and the private sector," the head of state emphasized;

Rapid implementation: This new financing model will be fully developed within one month.

A 10-hectare "Cinema Town" and the "Kohinur" health resort for creators

Specific plans have been set regarding the material-technical base and social support for the film industry:

Industrial cluster: A unified "Cinema Town" will be built on the 10-hectare area of "Uzbekfilm," consolidating film services, along with a modern dubbing and sound recording center;

Construction begins in spring: The master plan for the town will be prepared in two months, and construction work will begin in March 2027;

"Kohinur" health resort handed over: The modernly renovated "Kohinur" health resort in Quyi Chirchiq will be fully placed at the disposal of filmmakers;

300 free vouchers per year: At least 300 employees working in the industry will have the opportunity to receive treatment and rest in national health resorts at the state's expense every year.

The new system in Uzbekistan's film industry