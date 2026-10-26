An open confession from Shavkat Mirziyoyev: “I grew up in the village, I will never forget those days”

During a meeting with filmmakers, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev spoke openly and sincerely about the history of national cinema, the role of once world-renowned Uzbek films in the national spirit, and the painful period of crisis that the film studio later faced.

Recalling his childhood years, the head of state revealed through touching memories how precious and challenging the love for cinema was for the village people.

“We would watch a one-hour movie for five hours”: Childhood memories

Emphasizing that regardless of his position, he has always been with the common people, he recalled the cinema and neighborhood atmosphere of his childhood:

Viewers on the tree: “There was one cinema in our village, but it couldn't fit everyone. We would climb trees to watch the movie”;

Lights went out 15 times: “After the movie started, the power would go out 15 times. As a result, we would watch a one-hour movie for five hours. We went through such days”;

Unforgettable childhood: “I will never forget those days of mine: my school, that cinema hall of ours, how we sat in the trees, and how we played football at night with bleeding feet because there was no stadium,” said the head of state.

Masterpieces that captured hearts and the school of independence

It was especially acknowledged that national cinema became an integral part of every Uzbek household:

Classic treasure: A single scene or a familiar melody from masterpieces like “Mahallada duv-duv gap”, “O‘tgan kunlar”, “Shum bola”, “Chinor ostidagi duel”, and “Suyunchi” brings to mind a person’s childhood and their beloved neighborhood;

Continuity in the years of independence: Creators continued this school and were able to create popular works loved by the people, such as “Abdullajon”, “Otamdan qolgan dalalar”, “Dilxiroj”, “Vatan”, and “O‘tov”.

“Uzbekfilm soaps and putties”: How did the studio recover?

During the meeting, the difficult period of decline that “Uzbekfilm” faced in the recent past was also openly mentioned:

The decline 10 years ago: Reminding that the territory of the film studio had been plundered, the President emphasized: “Who remembers the state of the film studio with such a great history 10 years ago? You haven't forgotten the talk about ‘Uzbekfilm soaps’, ‘Uzbekfilm putties’, and ‘Uzbekfilm paints’”;

Recovery and reforms: Putting an end to the transformation of the creative house into industrial waste sites and workshops, and restoring the studio's standing and creating decent conditions for filmmakers became the main goal from the very first days of the reforms.

The head of state noted that reforms to revive Uzbek cinema and elevate it to the level of a modern industry will continue consistently.