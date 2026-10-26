Number of Uzbek citizens entering Russia for work revealed

·91·Society
Number of Uzbek citizens entering Russia for work revealed

In the first half of 2026, more than 1.1 million citizens of Uzbekistan entered Russia for work purposes. Uzbekistan ranked first among other countries in this indicator. This was reported on October 26 by TASS, citing data from the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the publication, 1 million 178 thousand 609 Uzbek citizens entered Russia for work purposes between January and June. However, this figure reflects the number of entries where work was stated as the purpose, rather than the number of individual persons.

Tajikistan took second place in the ranking. Citizens of this country entered Russia for work purposes 494 thousand 518 times. Kyrgyzstan took third place with 289 thousand 61 entries.

Additionally, citizens of Kazakhstan entered Russia for work purposes 122 thousand 654 times, China 89 thousand 656 times, Armenia 88 thousand 629 times, Azerbaijan 62 thousand 440 times, India 27 thousand 419 times, Turkmenistan 13 thousand 428 times, and Turkey 8 thousand 360 times.

According to the data, the procedure for working in Russia varies depending on citizenship. Citizens of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Azerbaijan must obtain a patent to work. Citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Armenia are exempt from obtaining a patent within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. Citizens of China, India, Turkmenistan, and Turkey are generally required to obtain a work visa and a work permit.

At the same time, the number of entries by Uzbek citizens into Russia for work purposes decreased by 13.2 percent compared to the first half of 2025. Despite this, Uzbekistan has maintained its lead in this indicator.

Russian Ministry of Internal Affairslabor migrationcitizens of Uzbekistan
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Now traveling to Thailand does not require going to Moscow...Now traveling to Thailand does not require going to Moscow...9 September 11:0796.5 thousand Uzbeks returned from Russia in 10 days: what is changing in the migration flow?96.5 thousand Uzbeks returned from Russia in 10 days: what is changing in the migration flow?13 September 18:40Bus and metro fares in Tashkent to change drastically starting October 1Bus and metro fares in Tashkent to change drastically starting October 128 September 06:48Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?27 September 20:25Now Uzbek citizens will have to travel to Moscow for a Thai visaNow Uzbek citizens will have to travel to Moscow for a Thai visa3 September 15:43Why does a honeybee die after stinging? There is a fascinating mechanism behind its sting...Why does a honeybee die after stinging? There is a fascinating mechanism behind its sting...13 September 19:36
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?
Which countries can be visited visa-free with an Uzbek passport?
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
Other child taken away from mother who beat 3-year-old girl to death
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent