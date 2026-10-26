Blogger jailed for 15 days for swearing on TikTok in Azerbaijan

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Blogger jailed for 15 days for swearing on TikTok in Azerbaijan

A blogger who used offensive language during a live broadcast on TikTok in Azerbaijan has been sentenced to 15 days of administrative detention. This was reported by local sources.

It is reported that 25-year-old Iso Guliyev, known on TikTok as "Isiçan," was arrested by police for using language contrary to ethical standards during his broadcast.

The court reviewed the case and found the blogger guilty of violating public moral standards. He was sentenced to 15 days of administrative detention.

AzerbaijanTikTokIso Guliyev
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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