The President spoke about national cinematic heritage at "Uzbekfilm"

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is holding a meeting with filmmakers at the "Uzbekfilm" studio. The head of state emphasized that this place reflects the history of national cinema, the work of several generations of creators, and the dreams and aspirations of our people. This was reported by the presidential press service.

The President noted that films such as "Mahallada duv-duv gap" (Gossip in the Neighborhood), "O‘tgan kunlar" (Days Gone By), "Shum bola" (The Mischievous Boy), "Chinor ostidagi duel" (Duel Under the Plane Tree), and "Suyunchi" (The Joy) have become an important part of our national culture. It was highlighted that the scenes, characters, and melodies in these films remind viewers of their childhood, their ancestors, and their beloved neighborhoods.

According to Shavkat Mirziyoyev, despite the political and ideological pressures of the past, Uzbek filmmakers managed to create works that reflected the national spirit.

The national school of cinema continued during the years of independence as well. During this period, films such as "Abdullajon", "Otamdan qolgan dalalar" (Fields Left by My Father), "Dilxiroj", "Vatan" (Homeland), and "O‘tov" (The Yurt) were produced.

The President also emphasized that in recent years, attention has been focused on developing the film industry, restoring the film studio, and creating conditions for creators. He stated that "Uzbekfilm" has been fully reconstructed and measures have been taken to support national cinema.

While 10 billion soums were allocated from the state budget for film production in 2016, this figure reached 218 billion soums in 2026.