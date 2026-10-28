Thanos's gemstone-encrusted gauntlet to be auctioned

One of the most famous items in the Marvel universe — Thanos's "Infinity Gauntlet" — will be put up for sale at an auction in Abu Dhabi on December 8. Its value is estimated at 25 million dollars.

Created based on the prop from the movie "Avengers: Infinity War," this unique replica is set with six genuine gemstones. Among them are a ruby, sapphire, amethyst, emerald, garnet, and yellow diamond. The total weight of the stones exceeds 170 carats.

The collector's item was crafted by East Continental Gems in collaboration with Marvel. According to the organizers, this gauntlet was created as a one-of-a-kind piece.

The auction is scheduled to take place on December 8 at the Rosewood hotel in Abu Dhabi.