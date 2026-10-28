Lola appeared in the Tashkent Metro, capturing the attention of fans on social media! (video)

Singer Lola appeared in the Tashkent Metro, capturing the attention of fans on social media. The artist posted a video filmed in the metro on her page, leaving a humorous comment.

“If you get stuck in traffic while heading to the most glamorous awards ceremony of the year, don't be discouraged. After all, there is nothing quite like the Tashkent Metro in terms of beauty. You will reach your destination in an instant and enjoy the aesthetic pleasure,” the singer wrote.

Lola's comment sparked discussions among her followers. Many fans supported the artist's opinion, acknowledging the unique architectural appearance and decorations of the Tashkent Metro.

The singer's appearance in the metro was also an unexpected surprise for her fans. Warm comments and compliments are being left under the video.