Renowned actor Rajab Adashev not being invited to meeting with the president sparks debate (video)

·128·Culture
Renowned actor Rajab Adashev not being invited to meeting with the president sparks debate (video)

The fact that People's Artist of Uzbekistan Rajab Adashev was not invited to the meeting with the president is being discussed on social media. The actor himself commented on the matter, stating that he had not been invited to the meeting.

"No one told me, they didn't invite me. Perhaps the list came from above, but our people could have reminded them," said Rajab Adashev.

Additionally, Ibratbek Komilov drew attention to the actor's absence and posted a video on his social media page.

"Was Rajab Adashev considered surplus? Why are artists in our country never appreciated while they are still alive? This was not a good thing to do. My grandfather was very upset," he wrote.

It is reported that the actor's fans have also raised questions about why he was not invited to the meeting. This situation has once again brought the issue of valuing artists during their lifetime to the forefront.

So far, there is no information regarding an official explanation for why Rajab Adashev was not invited to the meeting.

Rajab AdashevPeople's Artist of UzbekistanIbratbek Komilov
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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