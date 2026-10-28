Monkey hugging a shopkeeper becomes famous on social media!

A video showing a monkey entering a shop and hugging a shopkeeper for several seconds has gone viral on social media.

The video, posted to Instagram by a young man from India, has been viewed over 239 million times in just three days. The clip has also garnered nearly 16 million likes.

However, users are divided over the authenticity of the video. Some speculate that the footage may have been created using artificial intelligence. Others believe the scene is natural, praising the monkey's affection for the human.

So far, there is no definitive confirmation as to whether the video was created using artificial intelligence or if it depicts a real event.