Tragedy in a private house in Tashkent: 6 people died from carbon monoxide poisoning

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Tragedy in a private house in Tashkent: 6 people died from carbon monoxide poisoning

Six people have died as a result of a tragedy that occurred in a private house in the Mirzo Ulugbek district of Tashkent. Two other citizens were hospitalized in critical condition. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is reported that the incident took place on October 25 in a residence where construction and renovation work was being carried out. Preliminary investigations revealed that the heating boiler installed in the basement of the house did not meet safety requirements. It was also found that the house had been connected to the gas network without following the established technical procedures.

In connection with this incident, the district prosecutor's office has initiated a criminal case under Articles 116, 257, and 205 of the Criminal Code. Investigative actions are currently being conducted by the Tashkent City Prosecutor's Office.

The Prosecutor General's Office has urged citizens to strictly adhere to safety rules when using gas equipment and heating appliances. Experts emphasize the importance of installing equipment correctly and regularly checking its technical condition.

Mirzo Ulugbek districtProsecutor General's Officegas explosionheating boiler
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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