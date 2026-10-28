10 goals by a three-year-old boy named Nevada spark controversy

·83·World
10 goals by a three-year-old boy named Nevada spark controversy

In the US state of Florida, a soccer match involving a three-year-old boy named Nevada ended in controversy. According to media reports, he took the field against older children, approximately five years old, and scored 10 goals in a single half.

Following the incident, a disagreement arose between the boy's father and other parties. According to information circulating on social media, the conflict was related to the terms of the game and a dispute over which age category the child should be participating in.

As the situation escalated, the organizers called the police. Law enforcement authorities assessed the incident as a disagreement rather than a criminal matter. According to preliminary information, no one was arrested.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the boy scoring 10 goals was the specific reason for calling the police.

In your opinion, considering the difference in age and skill level in youth soccer, how should such situations be handled?

FloridaYouth soccerNevadaUSA
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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