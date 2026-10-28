Six people died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Tashkent

On October 25, six people died due to carbon monoxide poisoning in a private house in the Mirzo Ulugbek district of Tashkent. Two more citizens were hospitalized in critical condition, reports the UZ24 publication.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred in a private house where construction and renovation work was being carried out. According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the heating boiler installed in the basement of the house did not meet safety requirements.

It was also determined that it was connected to the gas network arbitrarily, without the necessary technical specifications. This situation indicates that safety requirements may not have been followed when using the heating system.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident. Currently, investigative actions are underway. All details of the incident and the legal assessment of the actions of the responsible persons depend on the results of the investigation.