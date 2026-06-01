The white lion that conquered the internet — Luna amazed everyone

·1.1K·World
The white lion that conquered the internet — Luna amazed everyone

Luna, a white lioness living in a South Korean zoo, has become one of the most popular animals on social media in recent days. Her unique appearance, especially her blue-gray eyes, long eyelashes, and incredibly elegant look, is capturing the attention of millions of users.

Luna's photos and videos spread rapidly across the internet, sparking widespread discussion on various platforms. Many even compare her to characters from Disney cartoons, calling her a "lion straight out of a fairy tale."

Some users, seeing her unusual appearance, thought these images were created using artificial intelligence. However, experts and zoo staff have confirmed that Luna is a real animal, noting that she stands out due to her unique genetic traits.

Currently, Luna has become a center of interest not only for zoo visitors but for internet users worldwide. Each of her new videos and photos continues to trend on social media, gathering thousands of likes and comments.

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