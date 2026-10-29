What new rules will come into effect in Uzbekistan from November 1?

·46·Uzbekistan
What new rules will come into effect in Uzbekistan from November 1?

In Uzbekistan, several new regulations will be introduced starting November 1, 2026. The timing for sending promotional calls and messages to mobile phones will be restricted, and the customs processing fee for international courier shipments will be reduced by 20 percent. The pension assignment process for certain unemployed citizens will also be simplified. Additionally, rules regarding advance payments for electricity and natural gas for entrepreneurs, the sale of liquefied gas, and services provided by internal affairs agencies will change, reports the UZ24 website.

Promotional calls restricted to specific hours

According to the new rule, it will be prohibited to send promotional calls and messages via mobile networks between 6:00 PM and 9:00 AM.

If a subscriber does not wish to receive promotional calls or messages, they may demand that the operator block them fully or partially. Operators are required to comply with such requests.

Subscriber consent is also required for sending SMS advertisements. Promotional messages regarding goods and services can only be sent after obtaining consent in written or electronic form.

Fee for parcels from abroad reduced

The customs processing fee for international courier shipments will be reduced by 20 percent. This change does not mean that all costs associated with receiving goods ordered from abroad will decrease by that amount. The benefit applies only to the fee established for customs clearance.

Simplified procedure for early pension receipt

For certain citizens recognized as unemployed due to job cuts or the liquidation of an enterprise, old-age pensions will be assigned automatically—that is, proactively—two years before the established retirement age.

Those who have worked in difficult or hazardous working conditions and other individuals eligible for early retirement can apply through Public Service Centers or the Single Interactive State Services Portal.

Energy payment rules for businesses established

For entrepreneurs connected to automated systems that track electricity and natural gas consumption, the monthly advance payment is set at 15 percent. This requirement applies to enterprises and entrepreneurs connected to these systems.

Liquefied gas moves to exchange mechanism

"LPG-Trade" will organize the purchase and delivery of liquefied gas for the population based on an exchange mechanism. The price of fuel delivered to social sector institutions will also be formed based on market-based exchange prices.

Internal affairs patrols to be called to residential areas

Based on reports received through the "112" system, the patrol and guard service of internal affairs agencies will be required to respond to incidents occurring in residential buildings within their patrol area. The duties of this service will now cover incidents in residential areas in addition to public spaces.

Citizens who violate public order at mass events may also be restricted from entering future events.

Information about archival documents to be provided electronically

Organizations and non-state archives will be required to submit information about the archival documents they hold to state archives in electronic form via the archival information system.

These changes will come into effect on November 1. It is especially important for subscribers wishing to limit promotional messages, those ordering parcels from abroad, citizens expecting pension assignments, and entrepreneurs to be aware of these new requirements.

Mobile CommunicationsInternational ParcelsPension AssignmentEntrepreneurship
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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