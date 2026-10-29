Recently, a video of a Vietnamese cyclist who encountered an unpleasant incident just 15 kilometers after entering Uzbekistan sparked widespread public discussion on social media. The moments when an unknown intoxicated man blocked his path and created an uncomfortable situation caused concern and anger among internet users.

However, the Tourism Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan promptly contacted the foreign guest and provided him with all necessary practical assistance. Most importantly, this minor incident did not overshadow the traveler's overall impression of the country: "I still love Uzbekistan very much," he emphasized in his statement.

A grand journey to "Old Trafford": Warm welcomes on the roads of Uzbekistan

The traveler, who aims to reach the "Old Trafford" stadium in England by bicycle from Vietnam, encountered even more kindness and respect than expected on the roads of Uzbekistan:

People's kindness and sincerity: New footage posted on social media shows local residents greeting the traveler with open faces, sincere handshakes, and heartfelt "Assalomu alaykum" greetings;

Offers of tea and conversation: Our fellow citizens along the road are asking him to stop, offering tea and food, and wishing him a safe journey;

Souvenir photos with the traveler: Local youth and the elderly are taking sincere selfies with him and trying to communicate in various languages;

High praise: On his "Road to Old Trafford" page, the guest specifically wrote and expressed gratitude for "The kindness and hospitality of Uzbekistan."

Prompt response from official agencies

Uzbekistan's tourism potential and the safety of tourists remain one of the priority directions of state policy:

Tourism Committee support: Responsible officials have taken the foreign traveler's further route, safety, and needs under their control, expressing their readiness to provide constant support;

Internal affairs agencies' oversight: Security measures are being strengthened to ensure that such incidents do not damage the country's tourism reputation.

Understanding well that a single unpleasant incident does not reflect the centuries-old values of an entire nation, the traveler is continuing his journey toward Tashkent and his subsequent destinations in high spirits.