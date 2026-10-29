Where is the boundary of ethics? Network activists are calling for a legal assessment of a controversial music video

·5·Culture
Where is the boundary of ethics? Network activists are calling for a legal assessment of a controversial music video

A newly released music video by rap artist Mubina Abbosxonova, who performs under the stage name Mubinlolo, has sparked widespread public discussion and heated debate on social media. The artistic imagery and visual solutions used in the clip were met with open objection by many internet users and network activists.

Although the video begins with a quote from the famous poem "Layli" by the late beloved poet Muhammad Yusuf, the subsequent visual scenes have raised serious questions regarding national culture and standards of morality.

The original and correct text of the poem is as follows:

"Girls have changed, they have changed,
Completely so.
You have not changed, the path remains the same,
Casting judgment in every direction,
Touching those who should not be touched.
If you only knew, women have always been defeated by men..."

Visual scenes that caused the discussion

After the clip was released, the following aspects were the most discussed:

  • Symbolic imagery and staging: In the video, the female performer is depicted holding a whip or a chain-like necklace, while a male figure, wearing a mask and a leash around his neck, is shown kneeling before her;

  • Use of Muhammad Yusuf's poem: The opening of the clip uses poetic lines about male-female relationships and the changing times, but it is noted that this context is disproportionate to the staged imagery;

  • Sensationalist visual methods: Many viewers assessed such scenes not as musical art, but as cheap sensationalism and a provocation chosen to attract attention.

Network activists and public reaction

Social media activists and users have expressed their opinions on this release, raising the following issues:

  • The issue of human dignity: Public representatives are opposing the interpretation of imagery that degrades and insults human dignity—whether male or female—as art;

  • Demand for legal oversight: A number of activists are emphasizing that propaganda contrary to the cultural sphere and public ethics should be given a legal assessment, and if necessary, measures should be taken by the relevant responsible organizations;

  • The boundary of responsibility in art: Users are reminding that content in the media space, especially content aimed at a youth audience, must comply with principles of morality and respect.

While there has been no official comment from the performer or the creative team regarding the public criticism, debates over the ethical boundaries of the content continue on social media.

Mubina AbbosxonovaMubinloloMuhammad Yusufmusic video
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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