Part 2 of "The Shepherd and the City Girl" is being filmed: Is Mardon alive?

In an interview with "Intervyu TV", actor Bunyod Ruzimuhammadov announced that work is underway on the second part of the film "The Shepherd and the City Girl". His remarks made it clear that a sequel to the film is currently being shot.

At the beginning of the conversation, the actor asked not to pay attention to his attire, explaining that he had just come straight from the shooting process.

"Friends, please don't pay attention to me sitting in these clothes. We just came out of a shoot. We came straight to my brother here from the second part of 'The Shepherd and the City Girl'," he said.

During the conversation, the host inquired about when, where, and how the film's premiere would take place. However, the actor stated that he could not provide specific information about the plot developments in the movie just yet.

"No, no, I won't say, I can't say," Bunyod Ruzimuhammadov replied.

A question was also asked about whether the film might be released on YouTube or other platforms. The actor explained that the premiere location and release platform have not yet been determined.

"Honestly, brother, I don't know for sure where it will be presented right now. Because before the film is released, there is dubbing and editing work. Besides that, there is the composer's work as well. Once those things are ready, they will let us know. That's when I'll find out. Right now, I can't give a definitive answer on which platform it will be released," the actor said.

One of the most interesting aspects of the interview was that the actor who portrayed the character Mardon in the first part of the film is also participating in the sequel. Based on this, the host hinted that the character had survived.

"At least we got a clear answer to one question: Mardon didn't die. If he had died, you wouldn't be acting in the second part," the host said.

With a touch of humor, Bunyod Ruzimuhammadov replied, "I am alive."

Social media users are also eagerly awaiting the sequel to the film. In the comments, viewers have expressed their desire for the new part to be released as soon as possible.

So far, the premiere date of the film and the platform where it can be watched have not been officially announced.