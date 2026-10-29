Mysterious metal spheres found on Australian coast: where did they come from?

Six large metal spheres found on a beach in the Australian state of Queensland have captured the attention of locals and experts alike. Because their origin was initially unknown, security measures in the area were tightened.

The incident occurred on Forrest Beach near the town of Townsville. After the suspicious items were discovered, emergency services and specialized experts arrived at the scene. Due to potential risks, parts of the beach were temporarily cordoned off.

Later, the Australian Space Agency announced the results of its preliminary investigation. According to the agency, the metal spheres may be pressurized vessels used in space rocket systems. Experts are linking them to debris from a rocket launched into orbit.

Why did these objects survive even after falling back to Earth?

Spacecraft use robust vessels to store gas or fuel under high pressure. Because they are made of heat-resistant materials, they may not burn up completely during the process of re-entering the atmosphere. Some empty fuel tanks can float on the water's surface and reach the shore due to ocean currents.

Experts have been working with international partners to officially confirm exactly which rocket the findings belong to and which country launched it. Initially, the possibility that they might still contain hazardous substances was not ruled out.

Responsible authorities have warned the public not to approach such objects, touch them, or move them. If suspicious space debris is found, it is recommended to move to a safe distance and notify emergency services.