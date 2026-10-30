«X-Men» star Patrick Stewart dies at 86

Famous British actor Patrick Stewart, who portrayed Professor Charles Xavier in the «X-Men» films, has passed away at the age of 86. He died on October 28 in Los Angeles, USA. This was announced by the actor's family.

According to family members, the actor had recently been battling Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. His beloved wife, Sunny Ozell, was by his side at the time of his passing.

Patrick Stewart won the hearts of millions of viewers with his iconic roles in world cinema. He was particularly known worldwide for his roles as Professor Charles Xavier in the «X-Men» film series and Captain Jean-Luc Picard in «Star Trek».

The actor's creative career spanned over six decades. He left an indelible mark on the world of art by performing numerous successful roles on the theater stage, television, and in film.

Following the news of Patrick Stewart's passing, representatives of the film industry and fans have been expressing their condolences on social media and remembering his rich creative legacy.