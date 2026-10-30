Rayhon has captured the attention of fans with her new song "Sog‘inma"! (video)

·37·Culture
Rayhon has captured the attention of fans with her new song "Sog‘inma"! (video)

Singer Rayhon has presented her new song titled "Sog‘inma" to her fans. The short track has gained attention on social media and is sparking discussions among listeners.

The artist announced that her new song is available for streaming on all musical platforms. She also invited her fans to share their impressions of the track and create videos set to its melody.

According to Rayhon's suggestion, fans can create Stories videos reflecting unforgettable moments, emotions, and events in their lives and post them under the #rayhon hashtag. The singer stated that she will feature the best video on her page.

The winner will be awarded a cash prize and two invitations to her concert program, which will take place on January 18, 19, and 20.

"So, shall we sing this song together?" the singer asked her fans.

RayhonSog‘inmaUzbek pop music
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Rayhon Ulasenova reveals her son's love storyRayhon Ulasenova reveals her son's love story17 September 16:34Rayhon Ganiyeva turns 48Rayhon Ganiyeva turns 4816 September 13:00Greek-style sensation, broken plates: Rayhon celebrated her birthday in a unique way (video)Greek-style sensation, broken plates: Rayhon celebrated her birthday in a unique way (video)21 September 15:37Rayhon Ganiyeva revealed what she would be if she wasn't an artist (video)Rayhon Ganiyeva revealed what she would be if she wasn't an artist (video)14 October 13:49Rayhon Ulasenova fed sweets to her daughter-in-law Azizakhon (video)Rayhon Ulasenova fed sweets to her daughter-in-law Azizakhon (video)9 August 14:06The groom’s romantic gesture toward his bride to Ozodbek Nazarbekov’s song amazed everyone (video)The groom’s romantic gesture toward his bride to Ozodbek Nazarbekov’s song amazed everyone (video)8 August 11:47
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Rixsitilla Abdullayev becomes a grandfather for the second time
Rixsitilla Abdullayev becomes a grandfather for the second time
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
What do the stars of the movie "Panoh" look like now? (photo)
What do the stars of the movie "Panoh" look like now? (photo)
Rekha at 72: Love for Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic destiny
Rekha at 72: Love for Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic destiny
World stars who spare nothing for their children
World stars who spare nothing for their children