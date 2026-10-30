Rayhon has captured the attention of fans with her new song "Sog‘inma"! (video)

Singer Rayhon has presented her new song titled "Sog‘inma" to her fans. The short track has gained attention on social media and is sparking discussions among listeners.

The artist announced that her new song is available for streaming on all musical platforms. She also invited her fans to share their impressions of the track and create videos set to its melody.

According to Rayhon's suggestion, fans can create Stories videos reflecting unforgettable moments, emotions, and events in their lives and post them under the #rayhon hashtag. The singer stated that she will feature the best video on her page.

The winner will be awarded a cash prize and two invitations to her concert program, which will take place on January 18, 19, and 20.

"So, shall we sing this song together?" the singer asked her fans.