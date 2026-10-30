Driving school student confuses pedals and crashes into curb (video)
A video has circulated on social media showing an incident involving a student learning to drive at a driving school in Uzbekistan. It shows a student driving a Cobalt car confusing the pedals.
As a result, the car accelerated, veered off course, and hit a curb. The driver was unable to stop the vehicle in time.
There is currently no precise information on where or when the incident occurred, nor whether anyone in the car sustained injuries.
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