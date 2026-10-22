Actor Azamat Akhrorov's son turns 3 (video)

Actor Azamat Akhrorov, known for his roles in films such as "Amiran", "Qaysarginam" and "Asal oyi", announced that his son Abubakr has turned 3 years old.

The actor shared a video from the birthday celebration with his fans on his Instagram page. It shows Azamat Akhrorov celebrating his son's birthday surrounded by his family. Abubakr blew out the candle with the number 3 on a cake specially prepared for him and tasted it.

Azamat Akhrorov left sincere wishes under the video, saying: "Happy 3rd birthday, my Abubakr!"

The actor's followers also congratulated little Abubakr on his birthday in the comments, wishing him health, happiness and a childhood full of joy.