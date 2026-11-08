Husanov's new position: How did experts rate the Manchester City stars?

Manchester City, who lost 1-3 away to Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League, is facing harsh criticism from fans and experts.

Due to gross defensive errors in the first half, Enzo Maresca was forced to make drastic changes to the lineup at halftime. As a result, our compatriot Abduqodir Husanov, who started the game as a right-back, spent the second half in his usual position as a center-back.

Experts from the influential publication cityxtra.co.uk, which closely covers the activities of Manchester City, analyzed the performances of the match participants and announced the final ratings.

Husanov's actions and defensive problems: 5.5 points

The fact that the young Uzbek defender played two different halves did not go unnoticed by the experts:

Difficulty on the flank (1st half): It was a bit difficult for Husanov to adapt to the high speed of the opposing players, especially the physical pressure of Morgan Gibbs-White, who operated on the wing. This opened the way for several dangerous situations created by the hosts;

Reliability in the center (2nd half): After the coach substituted Guehi and Gvardiol at halftime, Husanov moved to center-back and showed a much more stable, reliable, and composed game in the second half. Experts rated his performance with 5.5 points.

Crisis in the defensive line: Who got what rating?

Josko Gvardiol — 4.5/10 (lowest rating): A gross error he made in the center of the field led to the hosts' goal. Due to his inappropriate decision, he left the field at halftime;

Gianluigi Donnarumma — 5/10: Although he cannot be directly blamed for the conceded goals, he acted unreliably during a corner kick, increasing the danger;

Ruben Dias — 5.5/10: Although he looked a bit more solid compared to his other partners, he could not show his usual high level, and carelessness was felt in his actions;

Marc Guehi — 6/10: He could not withstand the physical pressure of Delap and was substituted at halftime due to consecutive errors.

Attack and midfielders: A glimmer from Cherki, an unlucky day for Haaland

Rayan Cherki — 7/10: Although he was almost invisible in the first half, he caught the opponent off guard with a super goal he scored in the second half and received one of the highest ratings in the team;

Elliot Anderson — 7/10: Although he made a mistake that led to a goal in the match against his former team, he was the most active and useful player in the midfield;

Erling Haaland — 6.5/10: The Norwegian striker, who could not score even after dribbling past the goalkeeper, had an unlucky day, missing several favorable situations;

Jeremy Doku and Iliman Ndiaye — 6.5/10: Forest's double-tight defense did not give the wingers the necessary gaps;

Enzo Fernandez — 6/10: Although he was active in passing the ball in the center of the field, he could not create a drastic change.

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