Diyorbek Otajonov's knockout blow in Saudi Arabia shocks the world (video)

·5·Sport
Diyorbek Otajonov's knockout blow in Saudi Arabia shocks the world (video)

A truly dramatic and sensational fight involving an Uzbek athlete took place at the Power Slap 26 tournament held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Competing in the light heavyweight division, Uzbek athlete Diyorbek Otajonov faced off against his strong American opponent, Kealii Kanekoa, and secured a victory with a willpower-fueled knockout that left the audience in awe.

From knockdown to knockout: Intense confrontation in the 1st round

According to the rules of the fight, the opportunity to deliver the first strike went to the US representative, and events unfolded unexpectedly:

  • First strike and knockdown: After a powerful strike from Kealii Kanekoa, Diyorbek Otajonov lost his balance and initially went down into a knockdown state;

  • Iron will: Having absorbed the heavy blow, the Uzbek athlete regained his composure within seconds, successfully passed the judges' check, and demonstrated his readiness to continue the match;

  • A single devastating slap: When it was our compatriot's turn, Otajonov gathered all his strength and delivered a precise and terrifying slap to his opponent's face. The American athlete could not withstand this powerful blow, fell into a deep knockout instantly, and the fight ended in the very first round.

Situation in the division and the path to the championship belt

This victory will further elevate our compatriot's position in the world rankings:

  • Ranking position: Prior to this important fight, Diyorbek Otajonov held 7th place in the Power Slap light heavyweight rankings (while his opponent, Kanekoa, was not in the top 10);

  • Next goal — the belt: This intense knockout brings the Uzbek athlete one step closer to a championship bout. Currently, the Power Slap championship belt in this weight class belongs to the famous American athlete Ron Bata, and it is expected that Otajonov's next target will be this very belt.

Diyorbek OtajonovPower SlapKealii KanekoaRiyadh
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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