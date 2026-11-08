A person in the USA wins $847 million in Powerball

The owner of a ticket sold in the U.S. state of New Jersey has won an $847 million jackpot in the Powerball lottery. This marks the ninth-largest win in the lottery's history, according to an official announcement by the New Jersey Lottery.

In the drawing held on November 4, 2026, the lucky ticket holder correctly matched all six numbers. The winning ticket was sold at a Wegmans supermarket in the town of Montvale, Bergen County, New Jersey.

The winner has two options for receiving the money. They can either accept the $847 million in 30 payments over 29 years or take a lump sum of $363.1 million before taxes.

However, a portion of the winnings will go toward taxes. According to New Jersey Lottery rules, 24 percent is withheld for federal tax on winnings over $5,000, and 8 percent is withheld for state tax on winnings over $500,000. These are initial withholding rates, and the winner's final tax liability will be determined based on their tax return.

The winner's identity has not yet been disclosed. Under New Jersey law, lottery winners have the right to keep their names private from the public.

Prior to this jackpot, no one had won the top prize for 35 consecutive Powerball drawings. The previous major win was recorded in the state of Illinois on August 12, 2026. At that time, a person won a $1.04 billion jackpot and chose to take a lump sum of $450.5 million instead of receiving the money in installments, opting to remain anonymous.