A person in the USA wins $847 million in Powerball

·53·World
A person in the USA wins $847 million in Powerball

The owner of a ticket sold in the U.S. state of New Jersey has won an $847 million jackpot in the Powerball lottery. This marks the ninth-largest win in the lottery's history, according to an official announcement by the New Jersey Lottery.

In the drawing held on November 4, 2026, the lucky ticket holder correctly matched all six numbers. The winning ticket was sold at a Wegmans supermarket in the town of Montvale, Bergen County, New Jersey.

The winner has two options for receiving the money. They can either accept the $847 million in 30 payments over 29 years or take a lump sum of $363.1 million before taxes.

However, a portion of the winnings will go toward taxes. According to New Jersey Lottery rules, 24 percent is withheld for federal tax on winnings over $5,000, and 8 percent is withheld for state tax on winnings over $500,000. These are initial withholding rates, and the winner's final tax liability will be determined based on their tax return.

The winner's identity has not yet been disclosed. Under New Jersey law, lottery winners have the right to keep their names private from the public.

Prior to this jackpot, no one had won the top prize for 35 consecutive Powerball drawings. The previous major win was recorded in the state of Illinois on August 12, 2026. At that time, a person won a $1.04 billion jackpot and chose to take a lump sum of $450.5 million instead of receiving the money in installments, opting to remain anonymous.

PowerballNew JerseyWegmansLottery
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Severe storm in the US: 700 flights suspended and thousands of homes left in the dark (video)Severe storm in the US: 700 flights suspended and thousands of homes left in the dark (video)28 September 09:18In China, employee wins one-year paid vacation in a lotteryIn China, employee wins one-year paid vacation in a lottery1 October 12:48Pakistani man wins 1.5 billion sum lottery in Abu DhabiPakistani man wins 1.5 billion sum lottery in Abu Dhabi10 September 18:53American Man Solves Rubik’s Cube Blindfolded in 11.56 Seconds to Set RecordAmerican Man Solves Rubik’s Cube Blindfolded in 11.56 Seconds to Set Record18 August 09:31Khabib Nurmagomedov Makes Explosive Statement at New Jersey MeetingKhabib Nurmagomedov Makes Explosive Statement at New Jersey Meeting12 August 00:09Powerball winner found in the US: Which stars could be bought for $1.04 billion?Powerball winner found in the US: Which stars could be bought for $1.04 billion?14 August 06:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Why do geese fly in a V-formation in the sky? What is the secret behind it?
Why do geese fly in a V-formation in the sky? What is the secret behind it?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies