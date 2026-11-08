How did Husanov perform in the match where Maresca's side stumbled? (video)

Manchester City, who lost 1-3 away to Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League, is facing harsh criticism from fans and experts.

Due to gross defensive errors in the first half, Enzo Maresca was forced to make drastic changes to the lineup at halftime. As a result, our compatriot Abduqodir Husanov, who started the game at right-back, played the second half in his natural position as a central defender.

Experts from the influential publication cityxtra.co.uk, which closely covers Manchester City's activities, analyzed the performances of the match participants and announced the final ratings.

Husanov's performance and defensive issues: 5.5 points

The fact that the young Uzbek defender played two different halves did not go unnoticed by the experts: