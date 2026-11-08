How did Husanov perform in the match where Maresca's side stumbled? (video)

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How did Husanov perform in the match where Maresca's side stumbled? (video)

Manchester City, who lost 1-3 away to Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League, is facing harsh criticism from fans and experts.

Due to gross defensive errors in the first half, Enzo Maresca was forced to make drastic changes to the lineup at halftime. As a result, our compatriot Abduqodir Husanov, who started the game at right-back, played the second half in his natural position as a central defender.

Experts from the influential publication cityxtra.co.uk, which closely covers Manchester City's activities, analyzed the performances of the match participants and announced the final ratings.

Husanov's performance and defensive issues: 5.5 points

The fact that the young Uzbek defender played two different halves did not go unnoticed by the experts:

  • Difficulties on the flank (1st half): It was somewhat difficult for Husanov to adapt to the high speed of the opposing players, especially the physical pressure from Morgan Gibbs-White, who operated on the wing. This opened the door for the hosts to create several dangerous situations;

  • Reliability in the center (2nd half): After the coach substituted Guehi and Gvardiol at halftime, Husanov moved to central defense and showed a much more stable, reliable, and composed game in the second half. Experts rated his performance with 5.5 points.

Abduqodir HusanovManchester CityEnglish Premier LeagueNottingham Forest
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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