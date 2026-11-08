Another 6-kilogram baby born in Uzbekistan? (video)

Reports have spread on social media that a baby weighing 6 kilograms was born in one of the maternity hospitals in Uzbekistan. In the video capturing the incident, a doctor holds up and shows the baby. Because his weight was much larger than usual, clothes intended for newborns were too small for him.

In the video, the doctor says that the baby's mother brought him his older brother's clothes.

"The mother of this little baby brought her child his older brother's clothes, knowing how big he would be. We couldn't find a cap for him, so we made one ourselves," she says with a smile.

This video sparked interest among social media users.