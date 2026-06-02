Dollar exchange rate forecast to decline on June 3

The dollar exchange rate effective June 3 is forecast to decrease by approximately 9–10 UZS, reports the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling dollars to banks:

• Infinbank — 11,940 UZS.

• MKBank — 11,940 UZS.

• NBU — 11,920 UZS.

• Trastbank — 11,920 UZS.

Best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Octobank — 11,960 UZS.

• Xalq banki — 11,960 UZS.

• Anorbank — 11,960 UZS.

• Asakabank — 11,960 UZS.

Rates may change throughout the day. Please visit the banks' official websites for accurate rates.