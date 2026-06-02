Dollar exchange rate forecast to decline on June 3
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• Infinbank — 11,940 UZS.
• Octobank — 11,960 UZS.
The dollar exchange rate effective June 3 is forecast to decrease by approximately 9–10 UZS, reports the Bankir Telegram channel.
Best rates for selling dollars to banks:
• Infinbank — 11,940 UZS.
• MKBank — 11,940 UZS.
• NBU — 11,920 UZS.
• Trastbank — 11,920 UZS.
Best rates for buying dollars from banks:
• Octobank — 11,960 UZS.
• Xalq banki — 11,960 UZS.
• Anorbank — 11,960 UZS.
• Asakabank — 11,960 UZS.
Rates may change throughout the day. Please visit the banks' official websites for accurate rates.
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