Bitcoin price drops 6 percent in one day: New target 50,000 USD

·46·Economy
Bitcoin price drops 6 percent in one day: New target 50,000 USD

With the opening of Wednesday's trading on Wall Street, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) lost more than 6 percent of its value. As the flow of liquidations accelerated, TradingView data showed the BTC/USD pair falling to $66,948 on the Bitstamp exchange. This is reported by Cointelegraph.com .

This figure is the lowest level since April, erasing the growth momentum of recent months. In the last 24 hours, the total volume of liquidations in the crypto market reached $1.25 billion. Unlike other risky assets, Bitcoin continues to decline, even as the S&P 500 index recorded another record high.

Analyst Rekt Capital noted on his X social media page that investors are avoiding macroeconomic risks, abandoning Bitcoin assets and moving to stablecoins. According to his forecast, the price will target the 50-month exponential moving average (EMA) at $66,250 in the next phase.

The expert added that there may be a temporary reaction at this point, but over time, it is highly likely that Bitcoin will fall below this EMA level and continue its bearish trend. The Kalshi prediction service expects the price to drop to $50,000.

Market commentator Exitpump believes that the record level of open interest has caused a massive sell-off in the spot market. Currently, the crypto market remains under strong pressure.

BitcoinCryptoExchangeInvestmentS&P 500
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Laylo
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

How Much Gasoline Was Produced in Uzbekistan in 4 Months?Today, 08:03Natural Gas Production in Uzbekistan Declines SignificantlyToday, 07:34Tax Payment System Simplified for Entrepreneurs in UzbekistanToday, 07:24Bitcoin Price Falls Below $66,000 Amid US-Iran TensionsToday, 07:19US Treasury Sanctions Four Major Iranian Crypto ExchangesToday, 07:17New York and the European Union to Collaborate on Stablecoin OversightToday, 07:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Exchange rates for May 21 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 14 announced
New hope for lower meat prices in livestock farming
Exchange rates for May 25 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 12 announced
Dollar exchange rate for May 5 announced
Dollar exchange rate rises in Uzbekistan
Dollar exchange rate for May 13 announced